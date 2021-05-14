V.F. (VFC) to Release Earnings on Friday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st. Analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE VFC opened at $84.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -646.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

