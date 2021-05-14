Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Boosts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after buying an additional 214,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

