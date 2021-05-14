Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $3.71 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

IWF stock opened at $246.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.17 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

