Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 717,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,575,000 after buying an additional 74,994 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 152,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,617,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,150,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $214.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $227.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.02 and its 200-day moving average is $202.71.

