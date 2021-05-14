Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 267 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $244.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.54 and a 200 day moving average of $230.07. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

