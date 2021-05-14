Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,681 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,681 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $165,222.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $1,415,740. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.02 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $920.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

