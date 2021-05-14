Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Novartis by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $13,174,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.65. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

