Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

