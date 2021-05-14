Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LPRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

