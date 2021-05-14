Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after buying an additional 474,165 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.