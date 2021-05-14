Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 71 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $403.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.56 and its 200-day moving average is $379.97. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.91 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

