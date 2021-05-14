Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG opened at $83.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.46. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.