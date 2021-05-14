Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $764,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at $40,692,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,121 shares of company stock valued at $25,568,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $50.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

