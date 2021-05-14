Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 2,906 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $92,803,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $30,027,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $27,380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 260,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.41.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.22.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,398,941.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,794,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,314,428. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

