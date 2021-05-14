Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

