VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is Toews Corp ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Toews Corp ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 254.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,999 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678,560 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 211,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 134,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares during the period. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 172,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares during the period.

ANGL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. 14,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,224. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

