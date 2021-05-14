Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,714,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,098,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.13. The company had a trading volume of 54,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,473. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.13.

