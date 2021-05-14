Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 519.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $355.88 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $238.58 and a one year high of $388.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

