Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,475. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $54.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.