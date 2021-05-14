Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 53.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,620 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $99.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

