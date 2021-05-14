Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

BSV opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

