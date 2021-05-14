Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,957,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.58 and a one year high of $94.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

