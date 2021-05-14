VAULT Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $9.30 or 0.00018357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VAULT has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $6,470.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.91 or 0.00625250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00081436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00238370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005138 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.76 or 0.01177381 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,671 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.