Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of VCM opened at C$14.55 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$9.75 and a 1-year high of C$15.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.39.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vecima Networks will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

