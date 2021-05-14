Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after buying an additional 136,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,819,000 after buying an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $407,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.22. 4,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,671. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

