Veles Trading Up 99.8% This Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 245.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Veles has traded up 99.8% against the dollar. Veles has a market cap of $565,896.25 and approximately $108.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,486.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.37 or 0.08099901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.91 or 0.02580713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.79 or 0.00649264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.60 or 0.00205204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.24 or 0.00822477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.68 or 0.00664884 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.36 or 0.00602862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,594 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,922 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

