Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) PT Lowered to $15.00

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLDR. Benchmark initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

