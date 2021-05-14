Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) PT Lowered to $15.00

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLDR. Benchmark initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit