Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.52.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $4.42 on Monday. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

