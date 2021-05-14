Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VNTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $471.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

