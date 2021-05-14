Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells $1,128,054.32 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

On Thursday, April 8th, Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $173.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $151.18 and a one year high of $210.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.20.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after acquiring an additional 228,438 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after buying an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,916,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,611,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.