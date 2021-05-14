Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $595.00

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 595 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 588.50 ($7.69), with a volume of 22771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.58).

VSVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vesuvius to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vesuvius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 535.20 ($6.99).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 547.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 512.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

