ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) vs. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Financial Analysis

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

This table compares ViacomCBS and ViacomCBS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.98 $3.31 billion N/A N/A ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.87 $3.31 billion $5.01 7.77

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ViacomCBS and ViacomCBS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A ViacomCBS 5 9 9 0 2.17

ViacomCBS has a consensus target price of $47.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.22%. Given ViacomCBS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than ViacomCBS.

Risk & Volatility

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 5.22% 18.58% 5.23% ViacomCBS 5.22% 18.58% 5.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ViacomCBS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ViacomCBS pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ViacomCBS has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ViacomCBS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats ViacomCBS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and basic cable networks. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and basic cable networks. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.