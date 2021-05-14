Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viant Technology updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

DSP stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. 5,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,243. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

