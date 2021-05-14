Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.43 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viant Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 382,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18).

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.