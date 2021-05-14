VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

