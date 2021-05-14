Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $177,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CDW by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in CDW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after acquiring an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,771,000 after acquiring an additional 340,773 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $168.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.85.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.