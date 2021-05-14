Vicus Capital Buys 40 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

NYSE MA opened at $360.02 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.96 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $356.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

