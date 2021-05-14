Vicus Capital Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $240.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.83 and a 200 day moving average of $240.06. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.