Vicus Capital Invests $276,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,572.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

