Vicus Capital Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM opened at $127.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

