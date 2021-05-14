Vicus Capital Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

NYSE:BA opened at $222.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.18.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

