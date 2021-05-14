Vicus Capital Sells 1,887 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

NYSE CVX opened at $106.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.19. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $205.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

