Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.34

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.34 and traded as high as $25.09. Village Super Market shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 28,346 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $522.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

In related news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Village Super Market by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Village Super Market by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Village Super Market by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.