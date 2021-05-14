Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 9,100 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 421,149 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NMI by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMIH. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

