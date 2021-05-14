Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $396.66 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $444.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

