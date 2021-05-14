Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 43,600 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 108.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in H&R Block by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in H&R Block by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,337,000 after purchasing an additional 794,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

