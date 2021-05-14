Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 221.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,324,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ryder System by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 572,488 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ryder System by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of R stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,075 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

