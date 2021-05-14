Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $655.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post sales of $655.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $621.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $685.91 million. Visteon reported sales of $371.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after purchasing an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,660,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,075,000 after buying an additional 35,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Visteon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 696,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after buying an additional 27,761 shares in the last quarter.

VC stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

