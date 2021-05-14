Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

VOD stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

