Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vroom updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.580–0.510 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.58-0.51) EPS.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. Vroom has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

In related news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $15,627,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,548,872 shares of company stock valued at $57,843,312 in the last three months.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

